Maryland saw private sector job growth in April, as federal sector sees decline

Maryland added 2,300 total jobs in April 2025, according to new estimates released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

While the state's private sector and local government jobs expanded, federal employment fell by an estimated 2,600 jobs, tempering overall growth.

What sectors saw job growth?

Maryland's unemployment rate increased slightly to 3.1% in April.

Transportation, warehousing, and utilities sectors saw the largest gains with 3,300 new jobs. Construction added 1,700 positions, while arts, entertainment, and recreation gained 1,000 jobs.

Federal cuts impact state economy

Government employment saw the largest losses, with 1,300 jobs cut. Wholesale trade also lost 1,300 positions, followed by retail trade with 1,100 fewer jobs.

April's report marks the second month reflecting actions by the Trump administration affecting federal employees and contractors, including reductions in force, contract terminations and grant cancellations, according to the BLS.

In March, the state lost 1200 federal jobs.

The data doesn't capture the most recent layoffs, employees on administrative leave or those who accepted buyout offers and remain on payroll.

Resources for federal workers

Maryland has expanded resources for federal workers impacted by workforce cuts through a new partnership with the Work for America non-profit. Through a platform, Civic Match, displaced federal workers can find targeted state and local government jobs.

Governor Wes Moore also expanded the Maryland Public Servants Resource Website. The state is also working to funnel former federal workers to education positions - with hopes of tackling a teacher shortage.