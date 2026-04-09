Maryland hairstylist expands to support clients with hair loss

An Annapolis hairstylist is expanding her salon in a new space to support clients who experience hair loss.

Owner La'Sonia Nicole recently moved her shop, Salon M Double U, from the Annapolis Mall to Harry S Truman Parkway.

The new space is roughly three times larger than the former space.

"We didn't have the privacy," she said. "We didn't have all the space."

Working with hair loss

Her salon specializes in treating clients suffering from hair loss.

"I love working with women, men where we are renewing who they are," she said.

Nicole said she's worked in the beauty industry for nearly 30 years.

"I started seeing this dominating pattern of hair loss," she said.

She said her new location on Harry S Truman Parkway is giving her clients a safer space to talk about their hair needs.

"You can be vulnerable and not feel like the spotlight is on yourself," Nicole said.

The new salon location offers private rooms and a display for custom hair units designed for clients.

Prioritizing scalp health

The salon gets down to the root.

"A lot of times when people are having hair care issues or hair issues, they tend to never focus on the scalp."

That's what La'Sonia Nicole prioritizes: educating her clients on the importance of scalp care. She uses special technology to take a deeper look at the hair strands to see what kind of care a person needs.

"These images allow you to clearly see the diameter of your strands," she said. "It allows you to see if you have any buildup and film."

She hopes Salon M Double U brings a smile back to her clients.

"And they're feeling renewed and whole again, that's what we look forward to," Nicole said.

The salon will hold a grand opening in the new space on Sunday, April 12, from noon to 3 p.m. She said it's a celebration marking a fresh start.