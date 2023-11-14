Maryland rock band O.A.R. to make tour stop at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2024

BALTIMORE - Multi-platinum rock band O.A.R., from Rockville, Maryland, announced it will perform at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia next July on its national tour.

The concert, with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe, will be on July 27, 2024.

A portion of proceeds from the tour will be donated to the band's longtime nonprofit, Heard The World Fund, which has raised more than $1.2 million since its inception supporting youth and education in underserved communities around the United States.

Tickets will be available as part of the O.A.R. presale beginning Tuesday. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17 at 12 pm at https://www.liveoar.com/tour.

Formed in Maryland nearly three decades ago, the members of O.A.R. have evolved together over the years to create a multifaceted group with a devoted fanbase that transcends generations.

Last September, O.A.R. completed a 2023 tour with Goo Goo Dolls and multi-set appearance and performers and partners of Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland

"It's time for us to get out there and play a full set, jam out, and have another best summer of our lives," O.A.R.'s Marc Roberge said. "We can't wait to hang this summer with our friends Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe and DJ Logic."

The group— Marc Roberge (lead vocals, guitar), Richard On (lead guitar, backing vocals), Chris Culos (drums), Benj Gershman (bass) and Jerry DePizzo (saxophone, guitar, backing vocals) accompanied by Mikel Paris (keys, backing vocals, percussion) and Jon Lampley (trumpet, backing vocals)— released their 10th studio album "The Arcade."