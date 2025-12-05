Baltimore police warn residents after string of robberies involving high-end jackets

Baltimore police said there have been at least 20 recent robberies involving victims wearing expensive coats in Baltimore.

Baltimore police said there have been at least 20 recent robberies involving victims wearing expensive coats in Baltimore. Baltimore Police Department

Who is being targeted?

Police said robbers typically target students before and after school.

Those targeted are typically alone. Sometimes they are at bus stops or in dark areas.

"It's coming before or after school," BPD Detective Vernon Davis told WJZ Investigates. "Usually it's students who have nice clothing, very expensive coats, jackets, watches, shoes."

The alert first came out for Southeast Baltimore, but the robberies have happened citywide, police said.

Thieves have also targeted people in neighboring areas, including Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County.

Arrests in some cases

Police have been able to solve some of these cases, but they have not revealed an exact number of arrests.

Those arrested have been between the ages of 15 and 18, police said.

They are partnering with city school police and the MTA to stop the thefts.

"If you know your child just came home with a new coat that's worth $1,000—and you know they didn't pay for it—call us so we can investigate it and get those kids their items back," Detective Davis said.

Police asked anyone with tips to call 410-366-6341.

Stay alert

At the Inner Harbor's Christmas Village, WJZ saw several people wearing both Canada Goose and North Face coats.

Canada Goose products can retail for more than $1,000. Some North Face jackets sell for several hundred dollars.

"I feel that's crazy, and I hope no one tries to run up on me!" said Maya with a laugh in her North Face coat.

She lives in Baltimore but declined to give her last name.

"I don't feel as though people should just be running around taking people's stuff that they paid for," she said. "Times are hard. Things are expensive. You don't need to be taking anybody's stuff. That is crazy."

Rali Johnson, also wearing a North Face coat, was stunned to hear about the string of robberies.

"I am surprised because Canada Goose is more on the high end, but I would not expect North Face to be up there. It is shocking," Johnson said.

National crime trend

Police said these expensive coat robberies have happened across the country.

This week, a man was shot for his coat in Philadelphia.

Several years ago, surveillance video showed a person being robbed for a Canada Goose coat in Chicago.

Staying safe

Baltimore police said if you are a victim of a robbery, do not fight back.

They urged victims to get a good description and call 911.

"If you have the capability, put some kind of tracking device into your clothing," Detective Davis said.

Police offered these other tips: