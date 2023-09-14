Watch CBS News
Maryland Restaurant Week to kick off Sept. 15

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Friday, September 15 marks the start of Maryland's 4th consecutive restaurant week, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced (RAM) Thursday. 

Baltimore and counties all around Maryland will come together to host a variety of special menus, discounts, or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, and carryout.    

The week provides an opportunity for thousands of restaurants to welcome new customers, and for customers to find new tastes.  

"This week is a terrific opportunity for the community to try out new restaurants as well as re-discover traditional favorites," Marshall Weston Jr., RAM President and CEO said.     

A few participating restaurants include: 

Miss Sherley's Café  
 https://www.missshirleys.com/home 

Nacho Mama's  
 https://nachomamasmd.com/ 

Chadol Korean BBQ 
 http://www.chadolbbq.com/ 

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse 
 https://www.ruthschris.com/ 

Michaels Steak and Lobster 
 https://marylandrestaurantweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Maryland-Restaurant-Week-Menu-2.pdf 

Pure Raw Juice 
 https://www.purerawjuice.com/ 

The Cheesecake Café  
 https://thecheesecakecafemd.com/ 

Enchanted Cakes and Treats 
 http://enchantedcakesandtreats.com/ 

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) is a statewide initiative to help support the Maryland restaurant and food service industry. Maryland restaurants interested in participating can sign up on the Maryland Restaurant Week website.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

