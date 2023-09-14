Maryland Restaurant Week to kick off Sept. 15

BALTIMORE -- Friday, September 15 marks the start of Maryland's 4th consecutive restaurant week, the Restaurant Association of Maryland announced (RAM) Thursday.

Baltimore and counties all around Maryland will come together to host a variety of special menus, discounts, or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, and carryout.

The week provides an opportunity for thousands of restaurants to welcome new customers, and for customers to find new tastes.

"This week is a terrific opportunity for the community to try out new restaurants as well as re-discover traditional favorites," Marshall Weston Jr., RAM President and CEO said.

A few participating restaurants include:

Miss Sherley's Café

https://www.missshirleys.com/home

Nacho Mama's

https://nachomamasmd.com/

Chadol Korean BBQ

http://www.chadolbbq.com/

Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

https://www.ruthschris.com/

Michaels Steak and Lobster

https://marylandrestaurantweek.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/Maryland-Restaurant-Week-Menu-2.pdf

Pure Raw Juice

https://www.purerawjuice.com/

The Cheesecake Café

https://thecheesecakecafemd.com/

Enchanted Cakes and Treats

http://enchantedcakesandtreats.com/

The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) is a statewide initiative to help support the Maryland restaurant and food service industry. Maryland restaurants interested in participating can sign up on the Maryland Restaurant Week website.