Maryland residents clean up from storms with more severe weather expected

Crews were out most of Wednesday, cleaning up damage from Tuesday evening's storm in Maryland.

"People have limbs down, and they'll call me, and it will probably be three to four calls per storm," said Timothy King, owner of King Landscape.

King says this is the busiest season for storm damage, adding that downed trees make up about 30% of his business.

"It was pretty bad," said King, about a project this morning. "A tree got struck by lightning, and it fell uphill. I have no idea how it fell uphill. And it just, it was pretty big. It was all hem locked up and everything like that, so you had to be very careful and courteous about what you were doing."

Lightning stikes reported

Possible lightning strikes happened at a home in Middle River, a home in Columbia, and a tree in Eldersburg.

"All of a sudden, I heard a giant boom, I could feel the house move or something," said Jennifer Kerhin, from Middle River.

Several fire departments responded to Kehrin's home following a lightning strike.

"As I walked out of the house, I started to see flames and smoke in the basement," Kerhin said.

Maryland prepares for another round of storms

BGE crews have been working to restore power after Tuesday night's storm, while also getting ready for the next round.

"So it's a rotating cast of team members that really build in all of that work, and as one team is working, the other team is prepping to work, so it goes on a lot of it behind the scenes, but certainly the work continues in the public eye. 24/7," said Jane Ballentine, with BGE.

More storms are expected Wednesday evening, meaning more cleanup will be possible on Thursday.

"I go in, sharpen all of my chains for my chainsaws, I make sure the trailer is greased and everything like that, make sure the trailer is ready to go because I know people will call," King said.