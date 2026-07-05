Maryland residents feeling impact of weekend storms, with power outages and downed trees

Maryland residents are feeling the lingering impacts of severe storms that rumbled through the state on Saturday.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts knocked down trees and power lines and left thousands without power. More stormy weather could cause more issues on Sunday and Monday.

Power outages in Maryland

As many as 50,000 Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) customers started Sunday without electricity after storms damaged electric equipment throughout the service area.

BGE stated that more storms and high temperatures forecasted for Sunday could result in additional outages.

Anne Arundel, Baltimore, and Harford counties were hit the hardest with power outages.

"Of particular concern are the downed poles and wires due to the severity of the storm and winds," BGE stated. "Downed trees, limbs, and other debris cause approximately half of all power outages during storms."

BGE stated that as of 5 p.m. on Sunday, more than 49,000 customers had their power restored, leaving about 27,000 customers still without service.

About 80% of power outages impacted by Saturday's storms are expected to be restored by 6 p.m. on Monday. The vast majority will be restored by 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

"BGE crews are assessing damage and will be working around the clock to restore power for customers as quickly and safely as possible," BGE stated. "We have increased staffing for this storm and mutual assistance contractors will be arriving this evening to assist with restoration."

BWI ground stop

Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI) issued a ground stop on Sunday until 5:30 p.m. because of storms in the area.