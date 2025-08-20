Maryland Republicans ask President Trump to keep U.S. Marshals out of Piedmont power line project

Maryland lawmakers pushback against PSEG surveyors being accompanied by U.S. Marshals

Maryland lawmakers pushback against PSEG surveyors being accompanied by U.S. Marshals

Maryland lawmakers pushback against PSEG surveyors being accompanied by U.S. Marshals

A group of Maryland Republican lawmakers are urging President Trump to block a request to deploy U.S. Marshals in support of survey work for the controversial Piedmont Reliability Project.

They call the move a "clear overreach" of federal resources and an intimidation tactic against local landowners.

In a letter dated Aug. 20, seven Republican delegates from Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties expressed strong opposition to a federal court motion filed by New Jersey-based developer PSEG Renewable Transmission.

The developer, which is planning to build a 70-mile high-voltage transmission line through central Maryland, requested U.S. Marshals to accompany surveyors who have allegedly faced threats from property owners—particularly in Carroll County.

The lawmakers said that landowners in the path of the project are "understandably outraged" over the possibility of survey crews entering private property without consent.

They criticized the project, saying it offers "no energy benefit" to Maryland.

"This request constitutes a clear overreach," the lawmakers wrote. "It is a gross misuse of federal resources to send Marshals, particularly while appeals are in process. This is a local issue."

Piedmont Reliability Project faces continued criticism

The project has drawn sharp criticism from residents, environmental groups, and property rights advocates who say the line would cut through farms, forests, and protected watersheds.

PSEG says the infrastructure is needed to address regional energy congestion and to avoid potential blackouts in the coming years, per analysis from grid operator PJM Interconnection.

In the letter, Republican delegates, including House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy, Assistant Minority Leader April Rose, and Delegates Barrie Ciliberti, April Miller, Chris Tomlinson, Joshua Stonko, and Nino Mangione, argue that federal involvement would escalate tensions and erode trust.

Why was federal assistance requested?

In a motion filed Aug. 15 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, PSEG Renewable Transmission requested that U.S. Marshals protect them during land surveys, after crews were allegedly threatened while attempting to access private land in Carroll County.

According to the court filing, survey crews and private security personnel faced multiple threats while trying to conduct property assessments at six locations.

Crews detailed several alleged incidents. In one encounter, PSEG said crews faced a man pointing a gun at them during one attempted survey.

In another case, an ATV rider allegedly charged at private security, nearly striking one guard. At a separate property, the company said dogs were intentionally released toward the crew.

PSEG also said that during one survey attempt, a landowner warned them they would "leave in a body bag" if they entered.

Lawmakers call use of Marshals "heavy-handed"

The lawmakers who filed the letter said involving U.S. Marshals is a "heavy-handed approach" that would be "disproportionate and unnecessary."

They added that local law enforcement agencies allegedly told surveyors they would not participate in enforcing PSEG's property access, but were willing to respond if public safety concerns arise.

They argue any necessary security measures should be managed locally, not through federal intervention.

PSEG's request for federal protection remains pending before the U.S. District Court in Maryland.

The delegates urged the court to deny PSEG's motion, saying it would "foster a more collaborative atmosphere" if survey work proceeds without federal law enforcement presence.