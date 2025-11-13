Maryland Republicans announce new bill to stop redistricting efforts mid-cycle

Maryland Senate and House Republicans want to put an end to mid-cycle redistricting in the state after Gov. Wes Moore launched a commission to improve congressional maps.

Republicans announced new legislation called The Fair Districts for Maryland Act that would establish a 10-member commission that would only meet in the year after the census.

"For Governor Moore to claim Maryland's current maps are 'fair' while simultaneously laying the groundwork for a new, even more partisan redraw is the height of hypocrisy," Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey said. "He is not leading on behalf of Maryland. He is caving to national Democratic interests and silencing dissenting voices in his own state."

The commission will consist of two members appointed by the governor, the Speaker of the House of Delegates, the President of the Senate, the House Minority Leader, Senate Minority Leader. Each of these four legislative leaders will appoint a member to the commission.

It would set a standard for drawing congressional and legislative districts. Those standards would require districts to be geographically contiguous, respectful of natural boundaries, geographically compact, and reflective of communities of common interests.

"Maryland already is known as one of the most gerrymandered states in America," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, a Republican. "Annapolis Democrats like it that way and have consistently refused to reform our redistricting process. We believe there is a better way, one that is much more balanced than what the Governor is proposing, and that is the Fair Districts for Maryland Act."

Republicans said this legislation will ensure that no partisan data is used in the redistricting process.

Redistricting Advisory Commission meets for the first time

The governor's Redistricting Advisory Commission held its first meeting on Tuesday, which happened virtually, where they discussed the 2020 Census, which will be used as data.

The next scheduled meeting is on Friday, where the commission will hear from citizens.

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks chairs the advisory group, which also includes Senate President Bill Ferguson, Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, former Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Cumberland Mayor Raymond Morriss.

Gov. Moore said his newly formed commission is a bipartisan effort.