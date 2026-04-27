Former WJZ anchor describes chaos at White House Correspondents dinner, suspect's sister lives in Maryland

Richard Sher, a familiar face to longtime WJZ viewers, was just feet from the president and ducked for cover inside the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 25.

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Allen, has a sister in Maryland who has been cooperative in the investigation, according to authorities.

The incident is raising concerns about security for major events involving the president.

Richard Sher's account

Richard Sher described the chaos at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Sher and his wife Annabelle were among the 2,500 attendees.

Richard Sher described the chaos at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

"We all got down. I went under my table on top of some people," Sher told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "In a flash, the platform was covered with secret service. You don't panic because you don't have time to. It was crazy."

Sher described the event as "surreal."

Sher, who hosted "People Are Talking" on WJZ with Oprah Winfrey, has been at the center of Maryland's biggest stories during his decades reporting for WJZ.

Sher, who hosted "People Are Talking" on WJZ with Oprah Winfrey, has been at the center of Maryland's biggest stories during his decades reporting for WJZ. CBS News Baltimore

Sher said this will stick with him.

"You don't get stories like this. You don't become the story. You don't end up on the floor," Sher said.

He told Hellgren, "With all of that political power up on the stage, you never know what's going to happen, and of course, once you realize what did happen or didn't happen, it's the kind of thing that you die remembering."

Sher was a guest of Weijia Jiang, another former WJZ reporter who now covers the White House for CBS News and heads the White House Correspondents' Association.

He was a mentor to Jiang.

"Weijia is the ultimate professional. I know how hard she worked on that for a year, and to have it all blown up like that, she's so gracious," Sher said.

Sher was a guest of Weijia Jiang, another former WJZ reporter who now covers the White House for CBS News and heads the White House Correspondents' Association. Photo by Richard Sher

Jiang's young daughter, husband and parents were in attendance.

"I think we're all processing it. I have covered countless shootings and murders and terrible things in my career, and this is the first time that I've been on the other side of a potentially violent and deadly situation, and no amount of reporting can prepare you for that," Jiang told Margaret Brennan on CBS News' Face the Nation. "You're right that my family was in the audience, and it was incredibly meaningful to have them there. And so that added an additional complicated layer, because I'm thinking about the safety of my members, the safety of all of our dinner guests, and obviously at the forefront, the safety of the people who I can see, who matter the most to me.

Suspect's Maryland ties

The suspect, Cole Allen from California, stormed through a layer of security.

Authorities said Allen had a manifesto and reportedly was targeting President Trump and his cabinet.

The suspect, Cole Allen from California, stormed through a layer of security.

Michael Vesely, a counterterrorism expert with the University of Maryland's Center for Cyber, Health, and Hazard Strategies, said the internet can fuel "lone wolf" attackers.

"They get caught in echo chambers where they're unlikely to contextualize what they're seeing or hearing," Vesely said. "It's only going to be exaggerated as we get more things like AI and chat bots heightening these echo chambers to get trapped in, and they think this is the only course of action they can pursue."

He said lone wolf attackers can operate under the radar. "Sometimes there's very little warning, and that can be difficult," Vesely told WJZ.

He cited red flags, including withdrawal, conspiracy theories, extremist statements, and accumulation of firearms.

"Some people do take that off ramp before it escalates to those circumstances," Vesely said.

The suspect's sister, who lives in Rockville, Maryland, was cooperative with investigators. She reportedly said her brother made radical statements in the past and stored weapons at their parents' home in Torrance, California.

"To get off the elevator and run through the way this individual runs through, it just tells you that the protocols are really not working at all," Maryland Congressman Kweisi Mfume told WJZ Monday.

Jiang said the more than 2,500 meals prepared for the event were donated to various shelters.

Jiang said the more than 2,500 meals prepared for the event were donated to various shelters. CBS News Baltimore

You can get updates on the investigation from CBS News here.