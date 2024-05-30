Maryland recovery centers for those impacted by Key Bridge collapse to close Friday

BALTIMORE -- The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday that it will close its Business Recovery Centers in Maryland on Friday.

After the Key Bridge collapsed, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made a disaster declaration, enabling small business owners impacted by the collapse to apply for federal disaster loans. The centers opened with the intention of assisting small businesses and non-profit organizations with that process.

The Business Recovery Center in Baltimore County will be open Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Business Recovery Center in Dundalk will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, and 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

You can walk-in, or schedule an in-person appointment at an SBA Disaster Recovery Center in advance.

You can find more information about disaster assistance or apply online

Applicants may also call SBA's Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.

The deadline to return economic injury applications is Dec. 30, 2024.