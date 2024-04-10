Small Business Administration opens new recovery center for those impacted by Key Bridge collapse

New disaster recovery center for those impacted by Key Bridge collapse opens

BALTIMORE - The Small Business Administration opened another disaster recovery center for those impacted by the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

The Key Bridge collapse and disruption to port operations interrupted streams of income for thousands of employees and business owners.

In the wake of the collapse, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore made a disaster declaration enabling small business owners to apply for federal disaster loans.

This week, the Small Business Administration opened a new disaster recovery center in Glen Burnie to help people through the application process.

Arundel Christian Church in Glen Burnie now serves as a hub for resources for those impacted by the bridge collapse.

"When something like the bridge collapse happens we want to be a partner to the community and know that this is a place people can come and find hope for what comes next," Pastor Matthew Ousdahl said.

It's the third business recovery center the U.S. Small Business Administration opened in the area since the beginning of April.

The centers are one-stop shops where small business owners can get help applying for SBA disaster loans for up to $2 million to help overcome any temporary loss of revenue stemming from the bridge collapse.

"We have a lot of staff there who are willing to help, customer service people and we also have a bilingual team," SBA Public Relations Specialist Vanessa Santiago said.

Representatives from federal, state and county agencies are also on-site to connect people with services.

"Our crisis response team has members here, our workforce development team is here to help," a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County's Office of Emergency Management said. "We're really helping individuals, businesses, as well as workers that are impacted by the disaster."

Chauncey Hall represented Arundel Community Development Services by offering help for people struggling to keep up with housing costs due to loss of income.

"We have a foreclosure prevention counseling program where we try to help them bring their mortgage current," said Hall. "Also, if someone is having a problem with their rent, we have an eviction prevention program where we help with rental assistance."

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller and Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman toured the center Wednesday morning.

"This is boots on the ground, people who are really working from compassion and expertise," said Miller.

"We encourage people to come here and find out what services exist," said Pittman.

The center is located at 710 Aquahart Road in Glen Burnie. It will operate Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SBA also opened centers at CareFirst Engagement Center 1501 S. Clinton St., Suite 100 in Baltimore City and at Community College of Baltimore County-Dundalk in the Garden Annex Building on 7200 Sollers Point Road in Dundalk.

These are also open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can find more information on bridge recovery resources and SBA loans here