Record warmth in Maryland Wednesday followed by risk for severe storms

Warm weather in Maryland will be broken by a strong cold front on Wednesday night.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has declared Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of afternoon and evening severe thunderstorms.

More record warmth is possible on Wednesday afternoon after a new record high of 85° in Baltimore on Tuesday.

Scattered severe storms in Maryland on Wednesday

Wednesday morning started dry across Maryland with temperatures unseasonably mild for the early morning hours in the 50s and low 60s. Expect another rapid warm-up on this Wednesday as high temperatures climb toward 80°. If temperatures do manage to hit 80° or higher, then new record highs will be set. The record high at BWI Marshall is 79°, set back in 2021.

The ingredients are there for storms to become severe if they can manage to develop, especially along and west of I-95, Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening. However, storms may struggle to pop up across Maryland. Any storm that does manage to develop will have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and hail. There is also a low, but non-zero risk for an isolated tornado in Maryland.

The greatest risk for severe storms Wednesday will be in western and west-central Maryland. While the chance isn't quite as high in central and eastern Maryland, everyone should stay weather aware and be prepared to act if severe weather warnings are issued.

The window for potential severe weather in the Baltimore metro is between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Temperature whiplash will be felt on Thursday morning as it will feel about 30 to 40 degrees colder than Wednesday afternoon.

Rain may change to wet snowflakes Thursday

Temperatures plummet into the 40s by mid-morning Thursday, along with a gusty and chilly wind. Expect showers to continue through the afternoon hours before possibly changing to a brief period of wet snow showers mid to late Thursday afternoon. No accumulation is expected.

Friday will be dry, breezy and chilly. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s on Friday afternoon. A few sprinkles or showers are possible Friday evening as another disturbance crosses the area. Plan on dry and blustery weather for Saturday plans, followed by slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday ahead of another strong front.

Wintry weather possible on St. Patrick's Day

After a light, steady rain and gusty winds on Monday, expect temperatures to plummet late Monday into Monday night. Temperatures will drop from the mid-50s Monday afternoon to the 20s by Tuesday morning. Once it turns cold, it will stay cold through the middle of next week.

There are some hints that, along with the switch to colder weather, there could be some light snow. Right now, impacts to plans look minimal early next week. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team this week for updates all the wild swings coming up in the forecast.