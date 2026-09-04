Maryland reports 59 summer heat deaths in 2026, highest toll ever recorded

Maryland health officials have reported a record 59 heat-related deaths so far this summer.

The 59 deaths have been documented since May through Aug. 29, according to the state's Weather-Related Illness Data Dashboard. The death toll is the highest to be recorded in Maryland since 46 heat-related deaths were reported during the summer of 2012.

The 2026 death toll compares to 34 heat-related deaths recorded in 2025, and 27 deaths in 2024.

The health department updates its dashboard every week, based on data on emergency department visits, emergency medical services (EMS) calls and weather-related deaths.

In addition to the deaths, the dashboard cites 1,484 heat-related illness incidents over the summer period. This data relates to people suffering illness who visited emergency rooms or urgent care centers.

A total of 1,526 heat-related illness cases were reported in individuals involved in EMS calls, the data shows.

The Maryland Department of Health reported its first heat-related death in May. It was a man in the 70 to 80 age range from Calvert County.

State issues guidance on dealing with extreme heat

At the time, Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Meena Seshamani said, "As we anticipate more hot days coming our way, we want to remind Marylanders of the steps they can take to guard against overheating, including visiting a local cooling center. Remember to check on those who are particularly vulnerable to heat, including older individuals and people with chronic diseases."

Warning signs that a person might be suffering from a heat-related illness include muscle pain or spasms, headache, vomiting, extreme weakness, nausea, disorientation and rapid, shallow breathing. Individuals experiencing any of these symptoms are urged to contact a healthcare professional and seek advice of emergency medical care.

The Maryland Department of Health encourages the following to help cope with extreme heat: