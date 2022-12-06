Maryland Reather: Rainy Tuesday with seasonably mild temps

BALTIMORE -- Clouds and rain are blanketing the area Tuesday morning, but temperatures will remain seasonably mild.

There will be chances of rain for several days, with the wettest being Friday. Temperatures remain mild as warmer air accompanies the showers.

Highs today are in the low to mid-60s. Over at the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line, it is cold enough in the morning for freezing rain.

Overcast with drizzle across the state. Temps are above freezing but cold enough at the MD/PA line to create some freezing drizzle. Extra caution between Carroll & Washington counties. #WJZFirstAlert pic.twitter.com/TC7j68Ft7v — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) December 6, 2022

Cloud cover will not allow temps to plummet overnight, so we don't see freezing conditions despite the dampness.

There will be a break in the rain from Wednesday afternoon through most of Thursday. Temps will warm to around 60 Wednesday afternoon.

Rain will move back into the region by Thursday night and will last through Friday as another wave of low pressure approaches the region.

The wettest day of the week will likely occur Friday. Rain chances will likely stick around into the weekend as well, especially Saturday. More rain is expected to move back in early next week.