Maryland rally fights for legislation aimed at ending traffic stops for minor violations

The Maryland Office of the Public Defender and state lawmakers rallied Wednesday afternoon in Annapolis to highlight a slate of priorities they say would protect families, children, and vulnerable communities during the 2026 legislative session.

One of the top focuses of the rally was Senate Bill 55, a proposal that would end traffic stops for minor, non-safety violations such as expired tags, broken taillights, or window tint violations.

Supporters say eliminating those stops would reduce discriminatory policing and make encounters between drivers and police safer.

"We all know that Black communities are over-policed and over-prosecuted, and that's not a talking point, it's a lived reality," said Chrissy Thornton, president and CEO of Associated Black Charities. "More stops, more charges, more court dates, more families pulled into a system that moves fast to accuse and moves painfully slow to protect."

Law enforcement raises concerns

Law enforcement leaders argue the bill could limit officers' ability to keep roads safe.

Sgt. Gerald Eaton, supervisor of the Harford County Sheriff's Office Traffic Unit, raised concerns during testimony at a Senate Bill 55 hearing on Tuesday.

"By making these secondary offenses, we're essentially telling officers they have to ignore expired tags and broken lights," Eaton said. "We're effectively shielding the very behavior that correlates with unsafe roadways."

Fully funding public defenders

Rally organizers also emphasized the importance of fully funding public defenders, saying access to legal representation is critical to protecting innocent people and maintaining fairness in the justice system.

"We are tired, bone tired, of fighting a system that was designed to fail the very people that we represent," said Maryland Public Defender Natasha Dartigue.

Other legislative issues

Another major priority is changing how Maryland charges young people with crimes. Advocates want to end the automatic practice of trying some children as adults, arguing it leads to worse outcomes and higher rates of reoffending.

"When we try and prosecute children as adults, they're actually more likely to recidivate and commit more serious charges," said Erin Seagears, with the Office of the Public Defender's juvenile division. "As opposed to when we actually give them the treatment that they need."

The rally also highlighted a proposal called "Know Before They Knock," which would require stronger evidence before child welfare investigations begin and prioritize keeping children safely with family members whenever possible.

Senate Bill 55 is already being debated in Annapolis. Other bills tied to youth charging reform, public defender funding and child welfare protections are now moving through committees as the 2026 session gets underway.