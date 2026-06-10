Individuals exposed to rabid fox in Baltimore's Roland Park

Individuals were exposed to a fox that tested positive for rabies in Baltimore's Roland Park on Tuesday, according to City Health Department officials.

Two foxes tested positive, and Animal Control believes five others in the area were part of the same den.

Health officials said one of the foxes was picked up near the intersection of Overhill Road and Meadow Lane. The second one was found near the 4400 block of Linkwood Road. Both areas border Stoney Run Park.

Another potential human exposure was reported on 4400 Linkwood Road. Health officials have canvassed the area where the foxes were captured.

"We take any rabies exposure seriously," said Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Michelle Taylor. "If you have any information about the foxes in the area or believe you may have had contact with a fox, please contact the Baltimore City Health Department."

Health officials recommend that neighbors living near Stoney Run Park check their pets for potential animal bites or suspicious wounds, and ensure pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations, as the virus can be deadly if left untreated.

Anyone who handled the foxes in Roland Park is asked to call health officials at 10-396-4436 during normal business hours, or call the Baltimore City Operator at 410-396-3100 after business hours or on weekends.

This is not the first time a rabid animal has been found in Baltimore. In October 2025, a rabid raccoon was captured inside a Baltimore middle school after getting in through an open door. Staff members contained the animal with lockers and trash cans until Animal Control arrived.