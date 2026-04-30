South Baltimore neighbors call for city to establish public safety strategy

Some residents in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood are fed up with the uptick in crime despite city leaders touting a historic drop in violent crime.

At a rally outside of Baltimore City Hall Thursday, neighbors from across South Baltimore called for more leadership and accountability from Mayor Brandon Scott, the city council, and even Gov. Wes Moore.

"The services are getting less. The safety is going down, so we need help," Beth Hawks of Pigtown said.

In a statement to WJZ, Mayor Brandon Scott's office said several city agencies work with neighbors in South Baltimore to combat crime.

"Mayor Scott and his administration are committed to making Baltimore safe for everyone in every neighborhood," the statement read. "We are actively engaged with residents and local stakeholders in Federal Hill."

South Baltimore neighbors call for public safety strategy

Neighbors from South Baltimore rallied outside the city hall building Thursday, demanding more action from the city to keep their streets safe.

They are asking for a specific public safety strategy for South Baltimore, including DUI checkpoints in entertainment areas, and enforcement of a zero-tolerance dirt bike policy.

The rally comes just weeks after 40-year-old Brandon Long Sr. was shot and killed along Key Highway after a car party early on Easter Sunday.

"To turn a corner on this is going to have to be consistent over, I think, a period of months to change the habit, and that's hard," Sandy Seward of Federal Hill said.

Other Federal Hill neighbors said they are taking their concerns to local and state leaders, including the mayor and governor. They want their concerns answered in the next 30 days.

"BPD, DOT, and other agencies are regularly meeting with local bar owners to discuss issues in bar areas, and MONSE, BPD, and community partner B-360 attended the April 21 Federal Hill Community Association meeting to discuss issues, including dirt bikes and parties. Furthermore, as part of their youth engagement work, MONSE staff and community partners are out in Federal Hill Park Friday and Saturday nights, engaging youth and connecting them to services. Our public safety teams and agencies will continue the work of building a safer Baltimore," the mayor's office said in a statement.

A senior communications official with the Moore-Miller Administration says the governor is committed to reducing crime statewide.

"At the same time that the Governor is proud of the record funding he has dedicated to law enforcement and that violent crime in Baltimore City has dropped to historic lows since he took office, his commitment to ensuring everyone feels safe in their communities is unwavering. The Governor remains dedicated to making more progress on public safety, continuing partnerships across the state, and building on the major milestones they have delivered," Rhyan Lake, senior communications strategist in the governor's office, said.

Addressing public safety concerns

In response to the crime concerns, Matcom Office of Public Safety, a private security company contracted by neighbors to patrol Federal Hill, developed a community safety app.

"We needed a solution, and needed a solution fast," Maj. Brian Askew from Matcom Office of Public Safety said. "It's not just us walking around, not just us sitting in our cruisers saying we're here. If a call comes and we'll respond to it, we're proactively being involved."

The app, called Federal Hill Shield, is available to neighbors who donate to the Federal Hill neighborhood patrol group with the goal of opening it to everyone.

The app includes information about incidents in progress, ways to report crimes and send information to investigators, and a panic button to dispatch officers from Baltimore Police and Matcom to your location.

"It also gives us the ability to get a head start on potential areas where crime could inflate," Askew said.

Federal Hill Shield is available to neighbors now, but the app will be available in the App Store in June with a subscription fee.

Baltimore's historic crime reductions

City leaders have touted a historic drop in violent crime over the last few years.

A new UMBC poll says most neighbors in Baltimore City say crime is about the same in their neighborhood, while 27% say it's down.

While streets are getting safer, neighbors want the city's public safety push to continue.

Baltimore City Police data shows more than 5,700 business checks in March and more than 3,500 foot patrols.

"We continue to have officers in the area, especially our Entertainment District, which comprises many of our new officers once they graduate. We meet regularly with a group of bar owners to discuss problems and hot spots. We have also worked with the Councilman to address additional areas of concern," the department said in a statement.