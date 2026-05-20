Public safety, economic development and infrastructure updates take priority for Baltimore mayor's second term

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott shared an action plan for his second term, focusing on improving public safety, modernizing public infrastructure and enhancing conditions for communities.

The goals add to the mayor's first-term action plan, released in 2021, and emphasize government actions that align with the priorities and needs of residents.

"We knew that to counter decades of intentional disinvestment, we had to be just as intentional with our work to create opportunity and drive progress in every neighborhood," Mayor Scott said in a statement. "Five years later, we see the impact: we've cut homicides and nonfatal shootings nearly 60%, eliminated more than one in four vacant properties citywide, and opened eight new or renovated rec centers and 13 schools, with more to come."

According to the mayor, the latest action plan urges city employees and agencies to continue expanding programs that have proven to be successful.

The updated plan adds one pillar — Modernizing Public Infrastructure — to the initial five that the mayor laid out in 2021:

Enhancing Public Safety

Prioritizing Youth, Older Adults, and Vulnerable Communities

Clean, Healthy, and Sustainable Communities

Equitable Economic Development

Responsible Stewardship of City Resources

Modernizing Public Infrastructure

The addition highlights the importance of making investments in accessible facilities, underground structures, transportation, and digital systems, according to the mayor.

The plan also includes guidance for more efficient and effective government operations.

To develop the plan, the Mayor's Office of Performance and Innovation partnered with the Bureau of Budget Management and Research to conduct a review of performance data, service delivery trends and community conditions, which reflect the lived experiences and needs of residents.

The review allowed the mayor's office to identify core priorities and support each with specific goals and targeted strategies.