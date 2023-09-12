Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Public Defender launches "Better Together" early family advocacy program

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Public Defender (MOPD) has announced the launch of a new program, Better Together, in order to help prevent family separation, and reduce court involvement in family matters.

The program will provide legal assistance, social services, and peer expertise to parents and pregnant women who are at risk of being separated from their children.

Support provided to family through the program can include a lawyer, help with housing issues, assistance with state benefits, supplies for newborn children, and more.

You can learn more about the program by visiting the program website

First published on September 12, 2023 / 1:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.