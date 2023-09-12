Maryland Public Defender launches "Better Together" early family advocacy program

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Public Defender (MOPD) has announced the launch of a new program, Better Together, in order to help prevent family separation, and reduce court involvement in family matters.

The program will provide legal assistance, social services, and peer expertise to parents and pregnant women who are at risk of being separated from their children.

Support provided to family through the program can include a lawyer, help with housing issues, assistance with state benefits, supplies for newborn children, and more.

You can learn more about the program by visiting the program website.