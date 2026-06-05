Maryland businessman convicted of $15 million private jet scheme

A Maryland businessman was convicted in a $15 million fraud scheme involving his private jet business, according to the Department of Justice.

Patrick Britton-Harr, 43, of Annapolis, was convicted of six counts of fraud after he falsely promised his customers discounted flight hours in exchange for $150,000 for his company to buy a plane. According to court documents, Britton-Harr used the funds he received to support his luxury lifestyle.

Britton-Harr owned and operated AeroVanti, a private air club that offered members access to charter flights on private jets.

According to court documents, Britton-Harr set up a "one-time membership opportunity," inviting his "Top Gun" members to pay $150,000 upfront to help the company buy a plane. He promised to use their money to buy a specific plane and said he would protect the money by delivering the title of the plane to escrow.

The members paid about $15 million, but instead of buying the plane, court documents show that Britton-Harr misappropriated the funds to buy yachts and jewelry, pay for living expenses and rent a $10,000 per month house in Florida.

Evidence presented during the trial showed that Britton-Harr tried to conceal the fraud scheme by taking out a $1.5 million loan to buy one of the planes that he claimed to have already purchased with the members' funds. He allegedly withheld information from the lender in order to obtain the loan.

In May 2025, Britton-Harr was also indicted on multiple counts of healthcare fraud and one count of money laundering related to a scheme to fraudulently bill Medicare for expensive respiratory tests, according to court officials. That trial is expected to begin in October.