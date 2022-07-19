Maryland 2022 Primary Elections: What you need to know

BALTIMORE --- Maryland's primary election day is Tuesday. We have compiled a list of frequently asked questions and a look at the candidates before you head to the polls.

When to vote

Polls are open statewide starting from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.

How to vote

If you are not registered yet, don't worry! You can do so at the polling place on Election day.

For a list of polling places near your residence, Click Here



The State Board of Elections expects the final certification of the election will be "the week of August 8."

What about my Mail-In Ballot

Mail-in ballots can be returned to the U.S. Postal Service or by placing the ballot in an official ballot drop box.

Each of Maryland's 288 ballot drop boxes will be available for use until July 19 at 8 p.m.

Voters can return their mail-in ballots using any official ballot box in their county of residence.

A complete list of ballot box locations is available on the Maryland election website or click here: ballot box locations (Spanish version).

If you requested a mail-in ballot but did not get one, you should vote in-person at your polling location.

What to watch

Governor's race

Peter Franchot (D)

Rushern Baker (D)

Jon Baron (D)

Wes Moore (D)

Tom Perez (D)

Kelly Schultz (R)

Dan Cox (R)

Doug Gansler (D)

Ashwani Jain (D)

John King (D)

Baltimore City States attorney

Marilyn Mosby

Thiru Vignarajah

Ivan Bates

Maryland Attorney General

Katie O'Malley

Anthony Brown

Click here for more on what to watch in this year's Maryland Primary Election.

There are also some lesser-known gubernatorial candidates making their final pitch for last-minute votes, Click here for more