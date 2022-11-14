Maryland Powerball players won large prizes while the historic jackpot was worth $2.04 billion

BALTIMORE - A ticket sold in California won an all-time record $2.04 billion, but players across Maryland landed 14 Powerball prizes ranging in price from $50,000 to $1 million.

During that stretch of 41 Powerball drawings that began in early August, the Maryland Lottery sold nearly 1.3 million winning Powerball tickets with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million, including 41 tickets worth $50,000 or more.

There were five winners at the $1 million level and six wins at the $100,000 level.

In addition to Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated grant value of $207 million ($102.8 million cash value) for the Tuesday, November 15 drawing. A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold last week in Adelphi.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only. There is more information available on mdlottery.com.