Maryland Powerball players won large prizes while the historic jackpot was worth $2.04 billion

BALTIMORE - A ticket sold in California won an all-time record $2.04 billion, but players across Maryland landed 14 Powerball prizes ranging in price from $50,000 to $1 million.

During that stretch of 41 Powerball drawings that began in early August, the Maryland Lottery sold nearly 1.3 million winning Powerball tickets with prizes ranging from $4 to $1 million, including 41 tickets worth $50,000 or more. 

There were five winners at the $1 million level and six wins at the $100,000 level.

In addition to Powerball, the Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated grant value of $207 million ($102.8 million cash value) for the Tuesday, November 15 drawing. A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold last week in Adelphi.

Winners of prizes larger than $25,000 must redeem their tickets at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.  There is more information available on mdlottery.com.

First published on November 14, 2022 / 3:22 PM

