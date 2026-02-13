Pedestrian killed in crash involving Maryland State Police trooper

A pedestrian was killed Thursday in a crash in Charles County that involved a Maryland State Police trooper, according to officials.

Troopers responded to the reported crash around midnight near Route 301 between Plaza Drive and St. Patrick's Drive.

A preliminary investigation revealed that an on-duty state trooper was driving northbound on Route 301 when they hit a pedestrian who was walking in the lane of the four-lane highway, officials said.

The pedestrian was then hit by other vehicles, police said. They were pronounced dead on the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Just before the crash, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said it received multiple calls about a pedestrian walking in the lanes of Route 301. There is no crosswalk in the area where the pedestrian was walking, officials said.

The trooper involved in the crash has been placed on administrative leave pending a review, police officials said.

Once an investigation is complete, it will be presented to the Charles County State's Attorney's Office, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to call investigators at 301-392-1231.

So far in 2026, Maryland has recorded a total of 19 traffic fatalities, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

In 2023, the state saw 153 traffic deaths involving pedestrians, a nearly 17% increase from 131 deaths in 2022, data shows.

Last year, in August, a 93-year-old woman was hit and killed by an unmarked police vehicle in Howard County. An on-duty plainclothed County Police officer was involved.

The woman was walking in the parking lot in Columbia when the officer hit her while they were leaving a parking spot, officials said.