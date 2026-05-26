No charges for Baltimore police who shot and killed suspect in hostage standoff

The Maryland Attorney General has declined to pursue charges against a Baltimore Police officer who shot and killed a suspect in a hostage standoff.

Police responded to a reported burglary on March 10 in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue. Once on the scene, officers learned that a man and two women were inside a home.

Deadly hostage standoff

The man, later identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Ingram, fired a weapon at officers and threatened the lives of the women in the home, according to the Attorney General's Independent Investigation Division (IID).

A Baltimore Police SWAT team was sent to the scene.

During the standoff, one of the women escaped the home through a back window and jumped from a balcony into the backyard, police said. Officers moved into the yard and helped remove the woman from the area.

Police said Ingram then fired more gunshots toward officers, hitting a 13-year veteran in the leg. Police applied a tourniquet to the injured officer on the scene, and he was later taken to a hospital and released the following day, officials said.

During the ongoing standoff, a 15-year veteran SWAT Officer fired a single round through an upstairs window, hitting Ingram, according to officials.

Ingram died on the scene, and a handgun was found near his body, officials said.

SWAT officers then entered the home and retrieved the second woman, police said. Both women were taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Attorney General's Office determined that the officer did not violate any Maryland laws and declined to pursue charges.