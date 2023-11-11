Watch CBS News
Perry scores 21 as Loyola (MD) downs Brown 77-75 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I (AP) — David Brown III hit a 3-pointer from the corner, Deon Perry had 21 points to give Loyola (MD) 77-75 overtime victory against Brown on Saturday.

Perry also contributed nine assists and three steals for the Greyhounds (1-1). Golden Dike scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. Brown had 12 points and was 4 of 5 shooting (4 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Bears (0-2) were led by Kino Lilly Jr., who recorded 27 points and four assists. Nana Owusu-Anane added 18 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Brown. Aaron Cooley also had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Loyola (MD) is a Wednesday matchup with Binghamton at home, and Brown visits New Hampshire on Tuesday.

First published on November 11, 2023 / 4:28 PM EST

