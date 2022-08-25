Maryland officials confirm first West Nile virus case of the year

BALTIMORE -- A person in the Baltimore-metro area has tested positive for the West Nile virus, the Maryland Department of Health announced Thursday.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes who have been infected by feeding on birds that have the virus.

The department said the number of Marylanders infected with the virus fluctuates each season. In 2019, there were seven people who were confirmed positive in the state, one in 2020, and in 2021 two people in Maryland were known to have contracted the virus.

"We are in the season when we start to see West Nile virus spread in Maryland," said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinline Chan. "We urge people to be vigilant and take steps to avoid infection. Disease surveillance teams are closely monitoring for any signs of increased numbers of infected mosquitoes that may turn up in areas across the state."

The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness at all. health officials said. Symptoms such as fever, headache, and body aches; occasionally, a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed.

