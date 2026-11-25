Maryland emergency management officials are warning of coastal flooding and high winds from a Thanksgiving nor'easter that is expected to have a significant impact on the state, from Baltimore to Annapolis to the Eastern Shore.

Baltimore officials shared a warning on social media Wednesday morning about the potential flooding, wind gusts and travel delays.

Water seen in Fells Point on Wednesday evening CBS News Baltimore

Possible power outages

BGE said its crews are ready to handle any potential power outages brought on by the high winds.

"Any time there's high wind sustained in the forecast like this and high wind gusts, there's a higher potential for power outages," said Nick Alexopulos with the utility. "We proactively increased our staffing, and we brought in 50 additional external mutual assistance personnel to make sure that we are covering all of Central Maryland and our entire service area so we can respond to any outages that do occur as quickly and safely as possible."

BGE urged customers to report their outages in any of the following ways:

Online at BGE.com

BGE's free mobile app, available in the App Store or Google Play

Text message, to 69243

Phone, by calling 877-778-2222

The utility also urged people to stay away from any downed wires.

Bridge warnings, road preparations

Wind warnings were already in effect Wednesday afternoon at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Winds above 55 mph could force the bridge to close entirely. You can check the status of the bridge and the wind policy online here.

Road crews have also been preparing statewide.

"Our crews are out trying to clear the drainage ditches throughout most of the interstate and the state roads that we maintain. Our shops are getting all the chainsaws, chippers and high water signs ready to roll—along with the generators—making sure they're all operational to keep the shop open during the storm," said Charlie Gischlar with the Maryland State Highway Administration. "We're out there in advance of the storm because it is predicted to be heavy rain through the area. We need it. It's just going to come all at once at the worst possible travel time of the year."

Annapolis provided free sandbags Wednesday afternoon, and emergency management there predicted some flooding at the 6:46 p.m. high tide Wednesday night and wind gusts of 60 mph.

Eastern Shore impacts

Queen Anne's County warned of travel impacts into Friday, and Ocean City put out an alert to residents and visitors. At the height of the storm, conditions there are expected to rival Superstorm Sandy.

Ocean City beach on Wednesday CBS News Baltimore

The Town of Ocean City is urging people to avoid the downtown area, which is expected to flood, and to exercise caution two hours before the highest tide at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

"Residents and property owners in traditionally low-lying areas of Ocean City are strongly encouraged to relocate their vehicles to higher ground. Vehicles should be moved outside of identified low-lying and flood-prone areas before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2026," town officials wrote in a news release.

Assateague Island closed as of Wednesday afternoon Assateague Island National Seashore/X

Assateague Island National Seashore closed to the public as of 4 p.m. Wednesday and said it expects near hurricane-force winds.