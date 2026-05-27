Non-verbal student drugged with sleep aid by teacher at Baltimore County school, lawsuit claims

A non-verbal, autistic student at a Baltimore County school was drugged with the sleep aid melatonin by a teacher, according to a lawsuit filed by a parent.

According to the lawsuit, the special needs student, who attended Maidens Choice School in Catonsville, was given melatonin each morning for about two months by his teacher and her aides. The school specializes in educating students with cognitive disabilities between the ages of three and 12.

The mother of the student was allegedly informed that the incident was under investigation in September 2024 and that the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

The principal and school district have since requested to have the lawsuit against them dismissed, saying they were unaware of the actions until they were reported by a whistleblower.

The school district confirmed the teacher is no longer employed by them, but declined to comment on pending litigation.

Parent claims student was drugged

According to the lawsuit, the student was "medically assaulted and battered by the unbeknownst drugging of melatonin," and suffered cognitive and medical setbacks.

The lawsuit alleges that administrators at the school became aware of the incident after a staff member reported it. The whistleblower confirmed that the child was among the students subjected to the melatonin.

According to the lawsuit, the school indicated that the principal and assistant principal were suspicious of foul play after an entire class was found sleeping during the middle of the day consistently for at least six weeks before the whistleblower came forward. However, in their request to dismiss the lawsuit, the district and principal denied those claims.

The school leaders took no further action despite their suspicions, the lawsuit alleges.

Lawsuit details "concerning conversations"

The lawsuit details how the parent had "concerning personal conversations" with the teacher during which she promoted the "use and administration of melatonin specifically for aiding non-verbal autism behaviors."

On several occasions, the teacher allegedly asked the parent if she had tried melatonin at home, to which she responded that it was not a recommended treatment course for her child.

It was noted during several conversations with the teacher and in the school records that the student was already on a comprehensive medication regimen and that the mother did not want any other supplements, according to the lawsuit.

Behavioral and medical impacts from melatonin

The lawsuit further detailed how the student experienced impacts on his behavioral and physical health due to the melatonin.

The student allegedly suffered severe blood loss due to bloody noses and blood clotting that required medical attention. The student also showed a lack of motor functioning, uncontrolled emotions and developed a form of insomnia that prevented a regular sleep schedule.

According to the lawsuit, the student was "deprived of a free education and was discriminated against due to a non-verbal disability."

Request to dismiss lawsuit

In the request to dismiss the lawsuit, the school board argued that it cannot be held liable for the alleged acts of a former employee.

The principal argued that she cannot be held liable as there were no allegations that she personally committed any violations.