Maryland man sentenced to life plus 45 years for murder in 2022 Baltimore County shooting

A Maryland man was sentenced to life plus 45 years in prison after being found guilty of murder related to a fatal 2022 shooting in Dundalk, according to the Baltimore County State's Attorney.

A jury found Keith Brian Russell, 40, guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm after the death of 43-year-old Tayvon Scott.

Russell's sentencing comes nearly four years after police responded to a drive-by shooting in broad daylight in the 1900 block of Ewald Avenue on March 3, 2022.

Police found Scott suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near his vehicle. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

At the time, police did not release information about a possible suspect or motive.

During their investigation, police determined that two suspects fired at Scott from the driver's and passenger seats of a vehicle. One allegedly used a .223 rifle, and the other used a .45 handgun.

Investigators also found that Scott did not have any connection to Russell or the second unidentified suspect. It is currently unclear if a second suspect was charged in connection with Scott's death.

At the time of the shooting, a witness told WJZ that Scott and his mother lived nearby.

"I just seen a gentleman leaning out of the van, and I seen everybody running over there, and I see glass on the ground," said George Belton.

Another neighbor, Rick Cooper, said he heard about six or seven gunshots fired.

"Me and my wife were sitting in the living room and heard pop, pop, pop, pop," Cooper said.