Maryland motor vehicle deaths drop year-over-year in September

Maryland transportation officials say the number of deaths from motor vehicle crashes declined year-over-year in September.

Preliminary data for September indicated that 39 people lost their lives across the state, said a news release issued by the Motor Vehicle Administration (MVA) on Monday.

The total included 13 pedestrians, three bicyclists and five motorcyclists. The number reflects 15 fewer lives lost than in September 2025.

"While this year-over-year trend is encouraging, the Maryland Department of Transportation remains focused on sustaining this progress and working toward the goal of zero roadway deaths," the release said.

The MVA added that as Maryland enters the busy fall season, officials "urge motorists to make safe choices behind the wheel."

So far in 2026, there have been 322 reported crash fatalities, according to the MVA. That compares with 382 at this time in 2025.