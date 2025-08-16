Baltimore celebrates 10 years of Motor House, a beloved creative hub

Baltimore Arts Realty Corporation (BARC) is celebrating 10 years of one of the city's most beloved creative hubs, Motor House.

The two-day event spotlights emerging designers, local artists and creativity.

Overcoming an obstacle

This celebration comes almost two months after a car crashed through its building, causing the creative hub to close for a few days.

Car crashes through Motor House building in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Motor House

Organizers told WJZ that overcoming the obstacle is what makes this anniversary event more special.

"The Motor House has been able to really get our community to rally around," said Jessica Smith, managing director of Motor House. "What are the possibilities of what this space can be— and in 10 years, this is the time when you start to reimagine what else do we want to add."

"So actually, sometimes an interesting situation can actually be something that helps bring everybody together," she added.

"That was our number one priority, was not getting the doors back open, because we don't have a door anymore, but you know, making sure that we were open and ready for business for you," said Toni Martin, the program director for BARC.

Celebrating 10 years of Motor House

During the event, artists showcased their work through runway shows, hands-on workshops, artist-led lectures, and community programming, highlighting Baltimore's bold creative spirit.

On Saturday, the celebration continued with an upcycling workshop led by sustainable fashion designers, wearable artists and makers who shared hands-on techniques and creative guidance.

Featured creatives included Caprece Ann Jackson, a sustainable fashion curator and ambassador, and Evette Monique, a rising designer who has shown at Milan and London fashion weeks.

Motor House events

Upcoming events to celebrate Motor House's 10-year anniversary include a VIP reception on October 9, a public celebration on October 10, and a culminating event on November 1, featuring a screening of the full short documentary in the Black Box Theatre at Motor House.

The multidisciplinary arts hub in the heart of the Station North Arts and Entertainment District has been a cornerstone of Baltimore's creative community since BARC founded it in 2015.

Find tickets for Fashion Meets Art Weekend events or learn more about the 10-year anniversary celebration here.