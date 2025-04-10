Morgan State names former WNBA player Nadine Domond as head coach of women's basketball

Former WNBA player Nadine Domond has been named as the new head coach of Morgan State University's women's basketball team.

The announcement comes after the departure of former Head Coach Ed Davis, Jr., who retired from a 33-year coaching career in March after the team's loss to Maryland Eastern Shore in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Who is Nadine Domond?

Domond previously served as head coach for Virginia State University's Lady Trojans. She led the team to consecutive 20-win seasons and their first NCAA Division II tournament appearance.

She was named CIAA Women's Basketball Coach of the Year and HBCU All-Stars Lonnie Bartley NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year.

Her appointment as head coach comes at a time when women's college basketball is gaining national attention.

"This opportunity comes at the perfect time—not just in my journey but in the evolution of women's college basketball and the rise of HBCU programs across the country," Domond said.

"Morgan represents everything I believe in excellence, legacy, and a commitment to developing student-athletes into champions in every arena of their lives. I chose Morgan because I see the vision, the potential, and the hunger to win, and I'm ready to build something special here," she added.

Domond earned a USA National Team silver medal in 1997. After earning her bachelor's degree at the University of Iowa, she was chosen as the New York Liberty's 19th pick in the 1998 WNBA draft. She played for the Sacramento Monarchs.

Domond began her coaching career as a graduate assistant and then assistant coach at Hampton University. She moved on to coaching at Rutgers University and Grambling State University before landing at Virginia State University.

Domond will be the first new head coach for the Lady Bears in nearly a decade, university officials said.

"Morgan has always been a place where excellence is not only expected but cultivated—and that is exactly what we see in Coach Nadine Domond," Morgan State University President David Wilson said. "She brings a championship mindset, a proven track record of developing women both on and off the court, and a vision that aligns perfectly with our aspirations for the Lady Bears."