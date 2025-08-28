Morgan State University plans to launch its own medical school after securing $1.75 million grant

Morgan State University secures $1.7 million grant to launch its own medical school

Morgan State University in Baltimore is planning to launch its own medical school after securing a $1.75 million grant, university leaders announced Thursday.

The university said the two-year grant from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation will help them develop a plan for a public, nonprofit Doctor of Medicine program.

University leaders hope the program will help strengthen the healthcare workforce in Maryland.

"For more than a decade, we have been committed to the idea that a medical school on our campus can be transformative — not only for our students but for the state of Maryland and the nation," said David Wilson, Morgan State University's president.

Addressing Maryland's healthcare challenges

The Association of American Medical Colleges projects that there will be a shortage of 48,000 primary care physicians by 2034. That shortage will hit underserved communities the hardest, university leaders emphasized.

Morgan State officials hope the university's medical school will help address Maryland's healthcare needs.

The new medical school would focus on supporting culturally competent physicians, with the goal of expanding primary care capacity in the state, university leaders said.

Leaders said they will work with state, federal and philanthropic partners to create the medical school's curriculum, facilities and funding model.

Their goal is to create a blueprint for a medical school that can serve as a national model for "inclusive excellence in medical education," the university said in a statement.

Planning for a new medical school

Morgan State University initially shared its plan for a new medical school in 2020, but officials said circumstances "prevented that effort from moving forward."

However, the university continued to engage with health care leaders, policymakers and stakeholders to develop a stronger model that they said expands recognition for graduates and increases access to state and federal funding.

Wilson established a planning group to aid in the process of launching the new program.