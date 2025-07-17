Maryland man arrested for allegedly threatening U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

A Maryland man was arrested for allegedly threatening U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Edgewater resident Seth Jason was taken into custody on Thursday, July 17, by U.S. Capitol Police and Anne Arundel County Police. He is facing charges of influencing a federal official by threatening a family member, influencing a federal official by threat, interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure, and anonymous telecommunications harassment.

Anne Arundel County Police said Jason served as a volunteer with the Anne Arundel County Police Reserve Officer Unit since 2016. According to the police department, the Anne Arundel County Reserve Officers are unarmed and have no police authority.

He is no longer affiliated with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

What are the allegations?

An indictment alleges that Jason made threatening calls to the Dalton and Rome District Offices in Georgia for Rep. Greene, a Republican, between Oct. 11, 2023, and Jan. 21, 2025.

In eight calls made over 15 months, Jason threatened the use of firearms to kill Rep. Greene, her staff, and their families, according to an investigation by the U.S. Capitol Police.

The phone calls were allegedly made from several phone lines connected to studios and control rooms at Voice of America headquarters, where he worked as a longtime employee.

The indictment alleges that Jason "repeatedly threatened to assault and murder the family members of Marjorie Taylor Greene, a U.S. Representative, while she was engaged in the performance of official duties or in retaliation against Representative Greene for the performance of her official duties."

If found guilty on all charges, Jason could face up to 17 years in prison, according to the Justice Department.

Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a Republican U.S. Representative from Georgia. She has held office since 2021.

Greene has been a vocal advocate for President Donald Trump.