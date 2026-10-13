Maryland man sought for alleged sexual assault on the Eastern Shore

Maryland State Police are searching for a 27-year-old man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault on the Eastern Shore.

An active arrest warrant has been issued for Kenneth James Swift Jr., of Wicomico County, on charges of first-degree assault and related sexual offenses, police said.

The warrant was issued Aug. 24 in Caroline County, and Swift remains at large, according to police.

Police said Swift allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a woman in the 100 block of Riverwalk Terrace in Federalsburg before leaving the area.

Anyone with information about Swift's whereabouts is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division's Eastern Region at 410-822-3101. Tips can also be submitted by calling or texting 667-512-1881 or emailing jamesm.hicks@maryland.gov.