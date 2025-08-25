Baltimore man pleads guilty to sexually exploiting a minor

A 33-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually exploiting a minor on two occasions in 2023 and 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office of Maryland.

According to his guilty plea, Zachary Anthony Campbell recorded videos of himself sexually abusing an 11-year-old who appeared to be asleep in October 2023 and February 2024, court officials said.

Court officials said Campbell also placed a hidden camera in a bathroom and recorded videos of the victim undressing on five separate occasions in 2023 and 2024. He saved the videos on his phone, court documents show.

Campbell faces a minimum sentence of 15 years.

Previous offenses

According to court records and past reporting, Campbell was arrested in connection with two peeping tom incidents in Arundel Mills Mall and Towson University in 2016.

According to police reports, he allegedly walked into a women's bathroom in the mall and started filming and taking pictures.

According to court records, Campbell was found guilty of filming in a private place with prurient intent in Baltimore County in 2017. An appeal in this case was filed in 2024, court records show.

Another previous report shows Campbell was arrested in 2020 for allegedly filming a woman in a Johns Hopkins University bathroom. Police reported that they began investigating reports of a man with a camera inside bathrooms in two campus buildings.

The incident prompted an alert to the campus community. Campbell reportedly fled campus but was arrested at his home shortly after..