Maryland man indicted after 18,600 stolen tools recovered in theft scheme

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man was indicted after Howard County Police recovered 18,600 stolen construction tools, officers said Thursday.

Police said they began investigating the theft scheme in January after they were tipped off by a victim who had a tracking device in their stolen tools.

That tracking device led investigators to a storage unit in Elkridge where other stolen tools were being kept. By May, 15,000 tools had been recovered, WJZ previously reported.

The investigation led to the arrest and indictment of Jose Aceves, 52, of Jessup.

According to police, the tools were mostly kept in storage units and are believed to be stolen from retail stores, businesses, vehicles, homes and construction sites in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The total estimated value of the tools was between $3 million and $5 million, according to officers.

Police said they were able to identify 155 of the victims and are returning their stolen tools to them. The other tools will be sold at auction.