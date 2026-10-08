Maryland man who offered to self-deport dies in ICE custody in Louisiana

A Maryland man detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for being in the country illegally died late last month while in custody in Louisiana, according to ICE.

The man, 47-year-old Julian Curo-Churata, was originally from Peru. He had lived in Laurel, Maryland for about 17 years before being detained by ICE in June.

In a news release, ICE said it arrested Curo-Churata on June 27 during what it called a "targeted enforcement operation."

The agency said Curo-Churata was transferred two days later from Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Baltimore to ERO New Orleans. He was then sent to the Richwood Correctional Center in Richwood, Louisiana, where he was held in detention.

"On Sept. 18, 2026, an immigration judge denied Curo applications for relief and voluntary departure. He reserved his right to appeal," the ICE news release said.

Detainee taken to hospital in "medical distress"

Curo-Churata died in custody on September 29, according to ICE. One day before, Curo-Churata "was found to be in medical distress," the agency said. He was transported on the evening of September 28 to Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, Louisiana.

"Despite life-saving efforts, an on-duty physician pronounced Curo deceased at 4:01 a.m. CDT," the news release said.

The preliminary cause of death is unknown and an autopsy was to determine the official cause of death, the ICE press release states. CBS News Baltimore has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to get an update on the autopsy results.

The ICE news release said, "While in custody, Curo received proper medical care and was seen by medical professionals."

A friend of Curo-Churata, Marxlin Bernedo, told our media the Baltimore Banner, "He didn't deserve to die ... far away from his family." Bernedo said Curo-Churata has a college-aged son, a daughter and a wife, Verónica Ramírez.

Bernedo, of Silver Spring, told the Banner she had been friends with Curo-Churata for more than a decade. Bernedo described Curo-Churata as a "hardworking" and "honorable" man who was dedicated to his family. Bernedo added that he was a handyman who built decks and enjoyed playing soccer and volleyball.

A vigil for Curo-Churata is scheduled to be held Friday in Laurel, the Banner reported.

At least 37 ICE detainees have died this year

Curo-Churata entered the United States at an unknown date and location, according to ICE. "His background includes convictions for driving with expired vehicle registration, and a separate court judgment against him in favor of the Comptroller of Maryland," the news release said.

ICE officials notified the DHS Office of Inspector General of Curo-Churata's death, as well as his spouse, attorney and the Consulate General of Peru.

At least 37 individuals have died in 2026 while in ICE detention, according to the agency's official count.

"Comprehensive medical care is provided from the moment individuals arrive and throughout their stay," ICE states in the press release. "At no time during detention is a detained noncitizen denied emergency care," it adds.