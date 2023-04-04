Maryland man charged with threatening LBGTQ+ advocacy group

BALTIMORE - A Maryland man has been charged with threatening an LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Adam Michael Nettina, from West Friendship, Maryland left a threatening voicemail on March 28 to the group that supports the LBTQ+ community.

The message referenced the March 27 mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, which had multiple shooting deaths, including three children, where the shooter was publicly identified as being transgender, according to documents.

Documents revealed that during the call, numerous threats were made including, "…We'll cut your throats. We'll put a bullet in your head….You're going to kill us? We're going to kill you 10 times more in full."

Nettina had an initial appearance Monday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

If convicted, Nettina faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for interstate communications with a threat to injure.