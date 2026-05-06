Maryland man charged in cold case killing of wife released on home detention

A Baltimore County man charged in the cold case murder investigation of his wife, who went missing more than 20 years ago, was released on home detention until trial.

Dwight Rust Jr. was arrested last month and was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Michelle Rust, a 24-year-old who was last seen alive in July 2002. Her body has never been found.

Wife has been missing for 20+ years

In 2002, Dwight Rust told officers that his wife had left to pick up items for their son's third birthday party, and she did not return. The last time she was seen alive was on July 20, 2024.

Investigators said Michelle Rust was last seen driving a green Dodge van. However, witnesses told police they never saw her leave or drive the car on the day she went missing.

Michelle Rust was 24-years-old at the time she disappeared.

Michelle Rust's father-in-law located her vehicle on Zion Road, empty with a key broken off in the driver's side door.

Baltimore County cold case revisited

In 2023, police determined that Michelle Rust's disappearance was due to foul play, so investigators revisited the case.

"There was no activity on her bank accounts, no checks written. She was a dedicated mother, dedicated daughter to her family. She wouldn't have just disappeared, so it was pretty evident that she was the victim of foul play," said Cpl. Dona Carter, from the Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Police returned to the 1800 block of Clarke Boulevard and used radar to search for new leads in the disappearance. Detectives ruled out Michelle Rust's biological parents as suspects.

"We would like to know what happened so we can basically put her to rest," Rust's father said in a 2023 interview with WJZ. "You know, you get up every day and you feel worthless because there is nothing I can do for my daughter."

Police determined in April that there was enough cause to charge Dwight Rust of murder.