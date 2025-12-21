Maryland man charged with rape of Delaware teen

A Maryland man was charged with the rape of a 15-year-old girl in Delaware, according to New Castle County Police.

Stephen Scott, 37, of Elkton, Maryland, is facing multiple charges after police said they launched an investigation in December.

The investigation came after a parent reported that an unknown man was seen getting into a car outside their home in Middletown, Delaware, according to police. After reviewing the home security footage, the parent determined that Scott had been in contact with a 15-year-old girl living in the home.

During the investigation, detectives revealed that Scott began talking to the teen on a social media messaging platform in October. He allegedly engaged in ongoing conversations with her, eventually leading to multiple sexual interactions between October and December 2025, according to police.

Scott was arrested at a home in the 1300 block of Stone Gate Boulevard in Elkton on December 17, police said.

On Friday, Dec. 19, Scott was transported to the New Castle County Police headquarters in Delaware. He was charged with eight felony counts of rape, one count of sexual solicitation of a minor and one count of unlawful sexual contact, according to police.

Scott is being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $1 million cash bail, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at (302)-573-2800 or submit an anonymous tip online here.