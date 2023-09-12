Maryland man accused of another sexual assault at wife's unlicensed home daycare

BALTIMORE - Another alleged victim has accused Roberto Medina of sexual assault while at an unlicensed home daycare while in the care of his wife in Annapolis, police said on Tuesday.

Medina, from Glen Burnie, was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple minors in Annapolis between 2013 and 2015, according to police.

Medina has been charged with sex offenses that include first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault.

Investigators began learning of the assaults in July. The victims were reportedly assaulted at 240B Hilltop Lane, which was the site of an unlicensed daycare for about 16 years, according to authorities.

His wife, known as "Betty," spent her time babysitting children at the unlicensed daycare between 2003 and 2019, police said.

Medina had previously been charged in two cases.

One of the alleged victims came forward last month to Annapolis Police, accusing Roberto Medina of sexually assaulting her more than 20 times at an apartment on Hilltop Lane, where Medina's wife "Betty" ran an unlicensed daycare.

In that case, the girl reported to the police that Medina took her into his bedroom, locked the door, and threatened to hit her with his belt if she resisted.

When that victim came forward, it caused detectives to reopen a case in 2019 with similar allegations, prosecutors said. It's not clear why detectives did not pursue charges at the time.

Annapolis police say another victim has come forward in their continuing investigation into sexual assaults at an unlicensed daycare that operated from 2003-2019. @wjz pic.twitter.com/5SEYmRhhpI — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 12, 2023

In that case, a girl accused Medina of raping her starting when she was 5 years old.

The abuse lasted three years while the child was in the care of Medina's wife, according to charging documents. In that case, the girl accuses Medina of showing her pornographic videos on his phone with the volume down

Medina's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Annapolis.

Anyone with information about the children who were in the care of "Betty" should contact Det. Nancy Moore at (410)693-3635 or email her at nkmoore@annapolis.gov.