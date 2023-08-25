Maryland man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple juveniles

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been arrested in connection with multiple sex offenses that he allegedly committed in Annapolis between 2013 and 2015, according to authorities.

The Annapolis Police Department announced on Friday that Robert Medina had been arrested in Anne Arundel County for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple juveniles, police said.

Investigators began learning of the assaults in July. The victims were reportedly assaulted at 240B Hilltop Lane, which was the site of an unlicensed daycare for about 16 years, according to authorities.

A woman known as "Betty" spent her time babysitting children at the unlicensed daycare between 2003 and 2019, police said.

Medina has been charged with sex offenses that include first-degree rape, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the children who were in the care of "Betty" should contact Det. Nancy Moore at (410)693-3635 or email her at nkmoore@annapolis.gov.