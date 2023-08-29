Husband of daycare operator held without bond in multiple child sex assault cases

GLEN BURNIE – A Glen Burnie man is accused of sexually assaulting two children between 2013-2015 while they were in the babysitting care of his wife.

Roberto Medina is facing rape and sexual assault charges in two cases.

One of the alleged victims came forward last month to Annapolis Police, accusing Roberto Medina of sexually assaulting her more than 20 times at an apartment on Hilltop Lane, where Medina's wife "Betty" ran a day care. In that case, the girl reported to police, Medina took her into his bedroom, locked the door, and threatened to hit her with his belt if she resisted.

When that victim came forward, it caused detectives to reopen a case in 2019 with similar allegations, prosecutors said. It's not clear why detectives did not pursue charges at the time.

In that case, a girl accused Medina of raping her starting when she was five years old. The abuse latest three years while the child was in the care of Medina's wife, according to charging documents. In that case, the girl accuses Medina of showing her pornographic videos on his phone with the volume down.

Medina, now 57, was ordered held without bond Tuesday by District Court Judge Thomas Miller.

His wife Betty appeared in court to support him, and defense attorney Richard Bittner said she is prepared to testify at trial.

Bittner said Medina "vehemently denies the allegations" and is prepared to offer evidence to prove his innocence, like employment records.

Annapolis Police are asking anyone with information about children under Betty's care during the time of her babysitting services—2003 to 2019—to contact them.

Medina's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Annapolis.