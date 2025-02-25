CIAA tournaments provide economic boosts for Baltimore businesses

A dozen HBCU men's and women's basketball teams, and thousands of fans, have flocked to Baltimore this week for the annual CIAA tournaments at CFG Bank Arena.

However, it's the culture, the bands, and the influx of fans and alumni that make this a week-long celebration.

"Folks can see the food scene, they can see our history," said Al Hutchinson, the President and CEO of Visit Baltimore. "There's no doubt we are a basketball mecca, right? We've got great basketball history, but as fans come in from all around the country, we want them to really appreciate the greatness of this city."

Baltimore leaders look forward to the economic boost for local businesses. This is the fifth year Charm City has hosted the CIAA tournaments after it moved from Charlotte.

During a time when business is usually slow downtown, Visit Baltimore created directories for hotels and small Black-owned businesses to cash in on the expected $1.4 million economic impact.

"Get out into our neighborhoods, visit our attractions, everything we have to offer," Hutchinson said. "It's more than basketball, we really want to celebrate the greatness of Charm City."

In 2024, the CIAA tournaments generated $32.5 million and created 1,315 part-time and full-time jobs, officials said. The event also generated $3.1 million in state and local taxes.

Stay at the Lord Baltimore Hotel

Fans will be staying at hotels across downtown Baltimore, many of which are already sold out, but at the Lord Baltimore Hotel, a set of fans will enjoy a curated room that brings Black Baltimore to life.

"We are blessed here that we've got some alumni groups, and alumni groups are way fun," said Lee Johnson-Lowe, with the Lord Baltimore Hotel. "They really enjoy the hotel. We have a lot of elements here at the hotel with our theater where we do magic shows and murder mysteries."