Baltimore leaders commend community partners for suspected mass overdose response

More than two dozen drug overdoses in West Baltimore on Thursday got the attention of state and city leaders.

Around 9:30 a.m., emergency responders were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues, where at least 25 people were found ill and were taken to the hospital. Several are in critical and serious condition, according to officials.

"First responders and community partners remain on the ground, distributing resources including test strips and Narcan, canvassing the neighborhood, and ensuring impacted residents get the medical care they need," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Officials have not confirmed what they overdosed on, but people at the scene told WJZ it was called "New Jack City," allegedly laced with freon or antifreeze, which can poison people.

Krystal Drayton, from King Health Systems, Inc., said "this intersection is always busy" and there's "a lot of drug activity."

Mayor Scott said emergency responders, public health officials, and community partners were on site, handing out resources to community members impacted by the drug overdoses.

"Harm reduction teams worked together to mobilize resources like the Spot Mobile Van and deployed to canvas the area, including nearby vacant dwellings," Scott said. "Teams distributed Narcan, test strips, safe use kits, and other harm reduction resources aimed at reducing overdoses."

State, Baltimore lawmakers react to mass overdoses

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the state worked with first responders and Baltimore officials to assist in the response efforts.

"I'm grateful to those who quickly alerted us about this situation, and those who are providing support to the community," Moore said.

Our team is coordinating with state agencies, city officials, and first responders on the ground in West Baltimore today.



Baltimore City Councilmember Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer said the communities need to hear from the Baltimore City health commissioner about strategies to tackle the opioid crisis in the city.

"Now more than ever, our communities deserve to hear directly from the proposed Health Commissioner about her plan to tackle the leading cause of death in our city — the opioid epidemic," Schleifer said.

Community members provide input on the opioid crisis

On Wednesday, July 9, Baltimore residents provided input on how the city should tackle this city's opioid crisis. They also shared how they have been impacted by overdoses.

Overdose mortality rates in Baltimore City still far exceed state and national averages, according to city officials.

Phylicia Porter, the Baltimore City Councilmember for District 10, said, "This crisis has hit my district very hard."

"The turnout that we're seeing here tonight is an outcry from the community, but it is also empowerment from the community to show up and make their voices heard," Porter said.

What is the city's plan?

Recently, Baltimore City released an Overdose Strategic Plan, which is informed by a citywide needs assessment conducted by the Baltimore City Health Department.

It aims to reduce overdose deaths in the city by 40% by 2040 by addressing five priorities: social determinants of health, prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery.

Dr. Devesh D Kanjarpane, who specializes in addiction medicine, said dealing with the root cause of addiction is the only way to break the cycle.

"The biggest factor for people that recover and stay in sustained recovery – you have to work on the wounds that happened many years ago," said Kanjarpane.