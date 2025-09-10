Maryland leaders condemn political violence following shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Maryland lawmakers are condemning political violence in the aftermath of the shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot during an event with students at Utah Valley University. According to CBS News, Kirk was struck in the neck by a single shot and was taken to the hospital, where he died. Multiple sources tell CBS News the search for the shooter is ongoing.

"I condemn in the strongest possible terms the attack on Charlie Kirk this afternoon at Utah Valley University," said Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore. "As I have said in the past and as I will continue to say, political violence is never acceptable, ever."

Kirk, a close ally of President Trump, was speaking with students from an outdoor tent at the Utah campus when a shot was fired, according to CBS News.

"Violence is never the answer. It is never acceptable, never," said Maryland Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

The shooting of Kirk came nearly 14 months after Mr. Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Then, on Sept. 15, 2024, a suspect plotted an assassination attempt against Mr. Trump, who was playing golf in South Florida.

The trial for Ryan Routh, the man accused of plotting the assassination attempt, got underway on Monday, Sept. 8.

"Political violence has no place in our country, and every single American deserves to be safe from gun violence," said Maryland Rep. Johnny Olszewski, a Democrat.

National Governors Association Chair Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma's governor, and Vice Chair Governor Wes Moore, from Maryland, released a statement on behalf of Democratic and Republican governors

"As Governors, we stand together—Republicans and Democrats—in condemning political violence in every form," the statement read. "The incident today in Utah involving Charlie Kirk is a stark reminder that violence has no place in our democracy, in our states, or in our communities."

Maryland's House Republican Caucus stated that even though there may be strong political disagreements, violence should not be accepted.

"We cannot hate our way to a better America," Maryland's House Republican Caucus said in a statement. "We cannot commit horrific acts of wanton violence against those who may strongly disagree with us about matters of public policy. That is not democracy. It is not American. We must make sure that every citizen of this nation, of all political persuasions, understands that violence in pursuit of silencing debate is never the answer and that no one should countenance these disgusting actions."

The Maryland Freedom Caucus, in a statement, blamed the "radical left" for fueling division and hostility on college campuses and provoking "political violence against conservatives."

"We call on the politicians and the media to stop fueling this hatred," the Maryland Freedom Caucus stated. "We pray this tragedy marks the end of such hatred and that Americans of all political backgrounds can unite in rejecting violence once and for all."

Maryland lawmakers send condolences

After news broke that Kirk had been shot in Utah, politicians across the country, including in Maryland, sent their prayers and condolences.

"Charlie Kirk was an American patriot whose impact will never be forgotten," said Maryland Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican. "Nicole and I are praying for his wife, Erika, and his children during this time of unimaginable loss."

"My thoughts are with Charlie Kirk and his loved ones," Olszewski added.

The Maryland Freedom Caucus said it was praying for Charlie Kirk.

"The Maryland Freedom Caucus joins millions of Americans in praying for Charlie Kirk after he was horrifically shot at a campus event in Utah this afternoon."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, said, "My thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk and his family in this terrible moment, and we are all grateful for first responders who immediately jumped into action. We must categorically reject all violence in our society."