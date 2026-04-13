Maryland identifies 6 Baltimore-area bridges and overpasses with shedding lead paint

The Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) says lead paint is falling from six Baltimore-area bridges and contaminating waterways.

Three of the bridges are managed by Baltimore, and three are managed by the Maryland State Highway Administration (SHA).

The Baltimore City bridges and overpasses impacted are:

Overpass at W. 28th Street.

Orleans Street overpass at Guilford Avenue.

Bridge over Interstate 83, Exit 8, in Hampden.

The SHA bridges and overpasses impacted are:

I-95 overpass at the intersection of Arbutus Avenue and Potomac Avenue in Halethorpe.

I-95 overpass at Park Entrance Road.

I-695 and Putty Hill Avenue overpass in Parkville.

Officials say lead abatement is a complicated process because contractors require specialized certification and containment systems.

"We are reviewing response plans from the city and SHA and will work with them to be sure they are taking action both short-term and long-term," a spokesperson for the MDE said. "This includes identifying bridges and surrounding areas with peeling lead paint and chips, taking action to prevent more chips from falling, and collecting fallen paint chips that can be a health hazard if ingested and can potentially pollute waterways."

Dangers of lead paint exposure

Exposure to lead paint can be considered an "invisible danger," according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The EPA says lead paint poisoning in children can cause irreversible damage, including intelligence, learning disabilities, and behavioral issue.

Adults, the EPA says, can suffer from high blood pressure, headaches, dizziness, diminished motor skills, fatigue and memory loss.

The agency added that even a small amount of exposure to lead paint can harm adults.