Paint chips falling from Baltimore's 28th Street Bridge test positive for lead

Paint chips that have been falling from the 28th Street Bridge in Baltimore onto Falls Road and into the Jones Falls stream tested positive for elevated amounts of lead, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The department conducted an inspection and cited the city after a complaint about orange and white paint chips near the 2700 block of Falls Road.

The investigation revealed that paint has been chipping off from the 28th Street bridge overpass and falling along the road and stream below. A lab analysis revealed elevated concentrations of lead in the paint chips.

According to the report, the paint chips found during the inspection were likely to enter the state's waterways.

The department directed Baltimore to remove all the paint chips from the ground and stream and manage them as hazardous waste. The city was also directed to maintain the bridge to prevent more paint chips from falling into the water.

"We responded to this matter as soon as we were made aware of it and collected paint chips for laboratory analysis," the Maryland Department of the Environment said in a statement. "We have directed the City Department of Transportation to collect the chips, handle them as hazardous waste and to take steps to prevent the release of additional paint chips. We will follow up to ensure that the environment and public health are protected."

The city could face penalties for each day that they violate the Maryland Environment Article Title 9, the department said.